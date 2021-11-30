Everton v Liverpool: Last time out

Everton host Merseyside rivals Liverpool this week - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

In October 2020, the Toffees produced an outstanding Merseyside derby performance to beat Liverpool 2-0 at Anfield for the first time since 1999.

In a landmark result for both sides, Everton earned their first derby win anywhere since 2010, as Liverpool lost four successive home matches for the first time since 1923.

Richarlison put Everton in front after three minutes when he latched on to a superb pass from James Rodriguez to beat Alisson.

Liverpool responded and Jordan Pickford saved well from Jordan Henderson, who went off injured in the first half, while Everton captain Seamus Coleman should have added to Richarlison's strike only to head straight at Alisson from six yards.

Sadio Mane wasted two headed chances for Liverpool in the second half, while Pickford saved superbly from Mohamed Salah, leaving Everton to wrap up their first derby win in 24 attempts when substitute Gylfi Sigurdsson scored from the spot with seven minutes left after Dominic Calvert-Lewin tangled with Trent Alexander-Arnold.