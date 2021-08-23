Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke accidentally revealed that captain Granit Xhaka has signed a new contract with the Gunners in his match programme notes before Sunday's defeat by Chelsea. Switzerland midfielder Xhaka, who has been linked with Roma, has penned a new "long-term" deal, according to Kroenke. (Mail)

Meanwhile, Arsenal failed in an attempt to sign Manuel Locatelli before the 23-year-old Italy midfielder joined Juventus on a two-year loan, despite offering Sassuolo more money than the Serie A giants, according to the Neroverdi's CEO Giovanni Carnevali. (Gazzetta di Modena - in Italian)

