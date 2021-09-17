Lawro's predictions: Man City v Southampton
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on stars of BBC Three comedy Ladhood, Aqib Khan and Shaun Thomas, for the fifth round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 4-0
Manchester City have scored 16 goals in their previous three home games this season and I don't see Southampton keeping them quiet either.
Saints have had to adjust to losing Danny Ings, but I don't think they are going to struggle this season - I just don't fancy them to get anything out of their trip to Etihad Stadium.
Aqib's prediction: I am hoping for a Theo Walcott hat-trick but I know that's not going to happen. 4-0
Shaun's prediction: City are playing well at the moment and they could tear Southampton to bits. 4-0
Find out how Lawro, Aqib and Shaun think the rest of this week's fixtures will go