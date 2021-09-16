Solskjaer on Lingard, Cavani and being judged
Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media before Sunday's game at West Ham.
Here are the key lines from the Manchester United boss:
Solskjaer wants Jesse Lingard - who spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham - to stay at the club;
He says Lingard is "a Red through and through" and wants to see the best of him at Old Trafford;
United are in talks Lingard - who has one year left on his current contract - and his father;
Edinson Cavani won't be involved at West Ham this weekend, but the Uruguay striker - who hasn't played since coming off the bench against Wolves last month - will begin training with his team-mates next week after a strain;
The United boss said in football you "get judged by outcomes rather than intentions", adding that games are "rarely fantastic or bad, instead they hover between good or not good enough".