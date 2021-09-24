Arteta on derby emotion, Xhaka & fitness
Mikel Arteta has been speaking before Sunday's north London derby - the first time he will manage Arsenal in the fixture with fans at home.
Here are the key lines from the Gunners boss:
He says he will make sure the players "understand" what this match means "emotionally to supporters";
Both teams have a "necessity" to win at the Emirates on Sunday;
Granit Xhaka returns to the squad after a three-match ban with "the best possible attitude to win matches";
The Gunners have a fully fit squad and Arteta puts that down to momentum, medical staff - and the weather: "Look at this weather. Everything helps. Good energy, a couple of wins. Everyone wants to be involved. We have a fantastic sports science and medical department and they try to look after everyone in the best possible way".