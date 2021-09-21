Team news: Norwich v Liverpool

Curtis Jones is guaranteed to start for Liverpool against Norwich and it will be the midfielder's 50th appearance for the Reds.

Teenager Kaide Gordon looks set to be involved in the Carabao Cup third-round tie after being withdrawn from the under-23s squad beaten by Leeds on Sunday.

Other players who can expect some much-needed pitch time at Norwich include midfielder Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, forwards Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi and defenders Ibrahim Konate and Nathaniel Phillips.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara will miss at least the next two matches with a calf problem sustained against Crystal Palace, although he was unlikely to feature in Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie in any case.

