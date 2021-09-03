George Cummins, BBC Sport

Mikel Arteta has spoken for the first time since the transfer window closed on Tuesday and thanked the club's owners for the new signings.

Speaking to the Arsenal website after Thursday's 4-0 friendly win over Brentford, Arteta said “It was a really complicated market. We had a lot of things to do - I think we had 16 or 17 transactions in total, which is a lot.

"The club has made a big effort. We had support from the owners to try to do it and we had to recruit in the terms that we could. I’m very pleased."

Arsenal made six new signings, with every player aged 23 or under.

The Spanish boss also spoke highly of Hector Bellerin’s replacement at right-back, Takehiro Tomiyasu.

"We needed a full-back who could be very versatile - can play as a centre back, can play in a back three. Tomi has this capacity," said Arteta.

"He is 22 years old but he has some really good experience in Serie A and at international level and with the qualities we are looking for."