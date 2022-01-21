Billy Reid said Brighton will try to keep things as familiar as possible for Sunday's trip to Leicester City, despite manager Graham Potter testing positive for Covid-19.

The 58-year-old, who will take charge of the team at King Power Stadium on Sunday, was full of praise for Potter after working alongside him since 2013.

When asked how Potter will influence the game while isolating at home, Reid said: “We’re not too sure how that will work yet, but I will certainly be linked up to him.

“Graham had a rough night last night and tested positive this morning, so he didn’t take training.

“I was a manager in Scotland for eight years so I know what to expect. Nothing will change too much, we’ll try and keep things normal.

"I never had to do it [fill in for Potter] in Swansea but I did in Sweden, so it is a bit of deja vu. I think we won one and lost one.

"Obviously, this is the Premier League so it is a big step up - but I have worked alongside Graham for almost nine years.

"I knew from my first impression that he was a real thinker of football. His man management of players is fantastic. It has been a real learning curve for me too."