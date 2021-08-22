Southampton v Man Utd: Confirmed team news

Southampton are unchanged from the side that lost 3-1 at Everton on the opening weekend of the season.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Stephens, Salisu, Perraud, Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Djenepo, Adams, Armstrong.

Summer signings Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho must wait to make their first start for Manchester United, both are named on the bench today.

There are two changes from the side that hammered Leeds 5-1 last time out, Nemanja Matic and Anthony Martial come in with Scott McTominay and Daniel James dropping out.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba, Martial.