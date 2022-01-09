Tottenham v Morecambe: Confirmed team news
Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Hugo Lloris drop to the bench for Tottenham, while Son Heung-min misses out altogether. Dele Alli starts.
Your team to face @ShrimpsOfficial
Cole Stockton, who has 15 goals in League One this season, leads the line for Morecambe.
Your #Shrimps line up as follows...
Salt Ayre Leisure Centre
