Ralf Rangnick said he expects Paul Pogba to "show up" when he returns for Manchester United, regardless of whether or not he wants to leave the club in the summer.

The midfielder is set to return in Friday's FA Cup game against Middlesbrough, after recovering from a groin injury he sustained in November.

While Pogba's current deal expires in the summer, United interim boss Rangnick admitted he has not yet discussed the Frenchman's situation with the club hierarchy.

He said: "It's up to him now. His contract is expiring in the summer and if, in the end, he would like to stay or go somewhere else, he has to show up.

"It's not only in the interest for us as a club but it's in his personal interest that he plays and performs at the highest possible level in the next couple of weeks.

"My focus now is to play the best possible season we can, to be as successful as we can be.

"For Paul, it is in his own interest to play on a high level and do everything to get into the first XI. That will not automatically happen because we have other good players in that area."