Vieira on the challenge of Liverpool, transfers and squad fitness

Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Crystal Palace's match against Liverpool. Earlier in the season, Vieira's side lost 3-0 at Anfield.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

On squad fitness, Vieira says that James Tomkins and James McArthur are out injured. Jordan Ayew is back from Afcon and they will decide if he is fit enough to start over the next couple of days.

On the challenge of Liverpool and losing last time against them: "It didn't [feel like it] but it was a 3-0. We created some chances to score a couple goals. We analysed the game and we know it's part of the game we need to improve. The team is getting better and we aren't there yet. Liverpool are one of the greatest teams in Europe. It will be a challenge but our record at home has been good."

On Christian Benteke, who has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park: "I think he will be at this football club. Christian loves this football club and he’s part of what we’re trying to do. Christian is a Palace player and he’s happy to be here and I’m happy he's here."

There's also been rumours linking Aaron Ramsey with a move to Selhurst Park. Vieira wouldn't comment on those but says Ramsey will have lots of options to move this window.

