Frank on Jansson, transfers & Anfield
- Published
Ellie Thomason, BBC Sport
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford's match against Liverpool on Sunday.
Here is what he had to say:
Sergi Canos and Rico Henry should be available and Frank said these are the games that all his players want to feature in.
There are no new injury concerns and everyone from the Southampton game should be available.
On Pontus Jansson’s new contract, Frank is “very pleased” and said “he has been a vital part of our rise in the last three years”.
On any potential January signings, Frank said: "We are always in the market for players".
Frank said Anfield is "one of the most iconic stadiums in the world" and he wants his team to go there and express themselves.
On Liverpool playing without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Frank said "they still have very good players" and are the most difficult team to defend against in spells.
Frank said his players are used to defending for at least 50% of a game in the Premier League and said all the top teams "are defending like lions".
On Ivan Toney's recent lack of goals, Frank said the striker is "a bit closer to being where he is at his best" and backs him to return to his top level soon.