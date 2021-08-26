Arteta on Man City, transfers and fitness
- Published
Alex Howell, BBC Sport
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Sunday's match against Manchester City.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Arteta said his team simple need to "be at our best" to take on the champions. He added that they need to be "ready to sacrifice and be mentally ready to run for long periods";
On transfers, he said "we have already done a lot of things";
He added they have done 16-17 deals with players coming in, leaving and contract renewals - but doesn't rule out anything else happening;
One major thing Arsenal fans will be worried about is the fitness of Bukayo Saka. Arteta confirmed that "he was limping after the match, he had a knock" and will be assessed before the game on Sunday.