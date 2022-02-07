Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans has apologised for the comprehensive defeat by local rivals Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

Tielemans scored the only goal as Leicester memorably won the FA Cup last season, but the holders were dumped out by Forest in the fourth round this time out and the Belgian says they only have themselves to blame.

"We weren't at our best and we weren't good enough," he said. "It's always an honour to represent this club but unfortunately this was a night to forget."

In front of raucous City Ground, the Foxes were pinned back throughout and had only Kelechi Ihenacho's breakaway goal to celebrate against the Championship side.

"We know it's a big game for Leicester and Nottingham," he said. "The crowd gets fired up but the only thing I can say about the fans is that we need to apologise to ours.

"We didn't represent them well and it's very disappointing."