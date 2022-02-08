Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford's match at Manchester City on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from the Bees boss:

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa are both be available after recovering from Covid.

Christian Eriksen is blending fantastically with the group and Frank said "we know he is a humble, down-to-earth, quality player but he’s coming in with that natural presence without being big-headed".

After his first training session, Frank said Eriksen is: "just pleased and happy to be part of a team and club again and do what he loves the most".

Eriksen won't feature against Manchester City but will continue to be monitored.

On four consecutive league defeats, Frank said the team "know it’s a matter of time that results will turn around and go the other way".

Having David Raya and Josh Dasilva back was a "big positive" and they feel like two new signings.

Frank said facing City will be a "massive challenge, maybe the biggest of the season".

He added: "If we go there and get something that will be one of the biggest surprises in this season’s Premier League".

In terms of changing formations, Frank said playing with a back three is still "the best system" for his side.

