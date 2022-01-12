Southampton 4-1 Brentford: The pick of the stats

This was the first time in 78 matches that Southampton have scored four or more goals in a Premier League game at St Mary's. The last time the Saints did it was against Everton in November 2017 (also 4-1).

Brentford suffered their heaviest top-flight defeat since May 1947, when they lost 3-0 at home to Blackburn.

Jan Bednarek's opener was the fourth time Southampton have scored in the first five minutes of a league game this season - the most of any side in the competition. It was also the second time the defender has done it in 2021-22.

Bednarek's six Premier League goals for the Saints have all been scored at St Mary's, with four assisted by James Ward-Prowse.