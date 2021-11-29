BBC Sport

Two points lost for Tuchel's Chelsea

Published

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will regard this as two points lost after exerting total domination over Manchester United but they were let down by a rare moment of mis-control by Jorginho and a lack of cutting edge.

They also seemed to run out of ideas once they had failed to overpower Manchester United early on. There was the odd second-half skirmish and that late chance for Antonio Rudiger – who also hit the bar in the first half – but it was hardly a siege.

Tuchel will be delighted to see Romelu Lukaku on for the last nine minutes because he is the game-changer in that he is a far more likely candidate than Timo Werner to apply the finishing touches to the opportunities a side of this quality will always create.

Chelsea are still at the top but they will rue the fact that they were not able to extend that advantage further.