Dier 'disappointed' by Saints draw

Tottenham defender Eric Dier believes the team should have found a winner against 10-man Southampton in the second-half after their 1-1 draw.

Dier tells BBC Sport a goal ruled out when it was judged Matt Doherty fouled Saouthampton keeper Fraser Forster "didn't look that bad".

"I thought there was a Southampton player in his Fraser Forster’s way," Dier said.

"Goalkeepers get too much protection, especially outside the six-yard box. They can jump and use their hands which is an advantage enough.

"We're disappointed especially after they went down to 10 men. We've got to win the game and we couldn't do that.

"They defended very well and fought for each other but that doesn't matter from our side of it. We have to be able to break them down. We weren't good enough at doing that."