Derby accept £1m Palace bid striker Plange

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Derby have accepted a £1m bid from Crystal Palace for 19-year-old Luke Plange, who joined the Rams in the summer after being released by Arsenal.

Plange has impressed this term and scored Derby’s first goal in their memorable 2-2 comeback draw against Birmingham yesterday.

However, the deal is attractive because Palace have agreed to loan Plange back to Derby for the remainder of the season.

Although the Championship club are not allowed to register new players due to their current financial position, English Football League rules allow Plange to stay on at Derby providing his wage stays the same.

As long as the deal goes through, it could give the club’s administrators vital breathing space as they try to save the club.