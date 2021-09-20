Ajer: The tackle by Kristoffer Ajer on Hwang Hee-chan was sensational. It didn't just protect Brentford's clean sheet but secured three valuable points. The Bees were down to 10 men [after Shandon Baptiste's red card] and might have subsequently collapsed had Ajer not made the crucial intervention.

Toney: This was a fantastic away win for Brentford and on this showing well deserved. Ivan Toney is proving to be the real deal for the Bees. He looks cool under pressure and extremely composed in front of goal. I'm starting to like him.

