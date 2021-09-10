Adam Blackmore, BBC Radio Solent

With away games to Manchester City and Chelsea coming up before the next international break, Saints need to target their two home games against West Ham and Wolves as they look for their first win of the season.

There were plenty of encouraging signs in August that they can compete well, but not taking their chances against Manchester Utd and Newcastle meant they again rued defensive lapses that continue to haunt them.

And there’s no doubt that, after their own flying start, West Ham will pose plenty of threat at St Mary’s for them to try to deal with.

Going forward, Saints can hurt the Hammers too, and the revitalised Mo Elyounoussi could again play a key role in trying to unlock West Ham’s defence.

It will be a surprise if this ends up 0-0 like last season’s corresponding fixture.