Cristiano Ronaldo wants to finish his playing days at Manchester United. The 36-year-old forward then wants a coaching role at Old Trafford. (Sun), external

United co-owner Joel Glazer has hinted the club will continue to spend big, saying "there's always more work to be done". (Sun), external

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke says the lack of playing time afforded to winger Jadon Sancho, 21, at United "hurts his soul". (Sport1, via Express), external

