High-flying Blues share the goals around

Ellie Thomason, BBC Sport

With all the hype around Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea return, you could be forgiven for thinking Thomas Tuchel's side might rely heavily on the Belgian for goals this season.

But Sunday's win over Spurs was further proof that the Blues are far from that.

With goals from defenders Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger, plus N'Golo Kante's strike, the Blues have already had 10 different scorers in the Premier League so far this season. Only Manchester City have had more (11).

At the other end, Chelsea's defence deserve huge credit too. Sunday's result means the Blues have kept four clean sheets in their opening five Premier League games.

Mohamed Salah's penalty remains the only goal Chelsea have conceded in the league so far this season. It's that sort of form that wins you titles.