Lawro's predictions: Leeds v Watford

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Watford have shown they can be awkward opponents but Leeds are too easy to beat at the moment - if it's not one part of their team that's not functioning, it's another.

Marcelo Bielsa's side scored 12 goals in their first six Premier League games last season as a newly-promoted club - this time, they have managed only half as many.

There have been flashes of their old selves but, over 90 minutes, we are still waiting for them to put in the kind of performance that we got used to. Maybe Saturday will be the day that changes?

MVP's prediction: Leeds haven't won yet which really surprises me - last season they really impressed me with their football. They have always conceded a lot of goals though. Watford have made a decent start but I think they might be over-confident here and push forward too much because of Leeds' poor form. It's tough to call a winner, but I'm going to gamble and go with Leeds. 3-2

