World-class Salah the catalyst at Anfield

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Liverpool will be frustrated that they only have a return of two points after home games against Chelsea and Manchester City, but on Sunday they were making their way back from a strangely passive first 45 minutes.

The absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold was keenly felt, with James Milner given a torrid time by Phil Foden, while Jordan Henderson and his midfield colleagues were overrun by City.

At times in the first half, Liverpool could not get out of their own half - a rare state of affairs given how teams have been bullied into submission at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp in recent seasons.

There is, however, one crucial factor. Where there is Mo Salah there is hope - and once again he was the catalyst that got his team going.

Liverpool, even when they are not at their best, possess a world-class weapon in Salah and they were once again grateful for the quality and threat the Egyptian brings.