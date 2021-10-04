Steve Bruce 'under pressure' but Newcastle 'won't panic'

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is "under real pressure" from the fans but not from his employers, says Telegraph football journalist Luke Edwards.

“Newcastle only ever sack a manager if they really, really have to," Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"What that is down to is that Newcastle’s only ambition since Mike Ashley took over is to stay in the Premier League. As long as they think a manager can do that they won’t get rid of him.

"Steve Bruce is really under pressure now. They have not won for eight games in all competitions. The sort of things that were going for them, they’re not getting them at the minute. He’s under pressure from the media and the supporters, but not from the people that employ him.

“They will look at it and say we’re only one win from getting out of the bottom three. I think they will just keep him there until there’s a resolution with the takeover. They won’t panic.”

