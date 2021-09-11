Man Utd 4-1 Newcastle: Solskjaer reaction

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "I'm so happy for Cristiano Ronaldo. I'm so happy for the team and supporters. You sense the atmosphere around the club since he signed. It could easily have been an anti-climax because expectations were so high.

"It feels like one of the old days. It’s special. Ronaldo is a special man and a special player for us in the history of the club.

"He senses big moments and scores goals. He’s clinical and he’s ruthless. He’s lifted the team and everyone around the club. Everyone is dreaming. They can dream and we’ll focus.

"We know we have the quality up front, we can score goals. I know we had to be patient, that was important today. When they scored at 1-1, it could go both ways. The players responded really well."