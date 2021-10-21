Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, speaking to BT Sport: "The fans are a big part of this club. The singing section there kept the players going with their belief. That is what you do at Manchester United on a Champions League night. This corner of the stadium here are the best in the world. There is a bit of time when you are down as a supporter but you keep going.

"I thought we played well first half too. Two chances, two goals. It has to stop if we are to survive. We have a habit of doing this at this club. I thought we played well and they scored a goal out of nothing and then another set-piece. But they never stopped believing and kept going.

On whether the players are playing for him: "Don't disrespect the players. They play for Manchester United and they know they are the luckiest men in the world. Tonight they are the luckiest men in the world because they get to play for Manchester United. That is what so many millions of boys and girls want to do.

"At half-time, I said make sure we get the next goal, because then we win the game. As long as we don't concede I was pretty sure we would win the game. It was just about taking chances."