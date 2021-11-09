Tim Krul: Krul is a very experienced keeper who has had a very difficult time of it this season. Against Brentford, he pulled out all the stops. The saves from Christian Norgaard changed the game. The first save with his feet was brilliant, while the second was instinctive, but just as good. Sergio Canos then tested him at his near post, but Krul was having none of it.

Mathias Normann: It was the late great Jimmy Greaves who said it was "a funny old game" but this was a very serious performance by Norwich. Midfielder Normann was outstanding in every department and carved out this victory. Not bad for a player on loan.

