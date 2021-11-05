Lawro's predictions: Brighton v Newcastle

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Newcastle's new owners found out the hard way that they should not do their negotiations in public when their interest in Villarreal boss Unai Emery was leaked this week - and he chose to stay put.

It looks like Eddie Howe is the Magpies' main managerial target now and he would fit the bill because he is used to fighting a relegation battle, which is what they are in.

The sooner the new manager is in place, the better, because this is a big month for Newcastle. After the international break, three of their next four games are at home against Brentford, Norwich and Burnley.

They will need to pick up some points from those fixtures because then they play Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United in quick succession around Christmas and there is a danger the January transfer window could open with them well adrift of safety.

For now, Graeme Jones is still in charge, and I don't see him getting anything out of this long trip down to the south coast.

People are probably used to me being wrong with my predictions, but before Brighton went to Liverpool last week I did an interview where I said that, if the Seagulls go to Anfield and try and take them on it will be asking for a hiding.

They went there and played three up front, drew 2-2 and should have won. I have been laughing about that one, but it was just more evidence of what a good job Brighton manager Graham Potter is doing.

Murray's prediction: Brighton are good to watch at the moment. 2-0

Tav's prediction: If Newcastle go down it would be good for the narrative - imagine them getting Kylian Mbappe in the Championship? Seriously, though, they are going to be one of the really big clubs, it is just a matter of time. 2-0

