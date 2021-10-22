Lawro's predictions: Chelsea v Norwich

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

This is top versus bottom and, even though Chelsea will be without injured duo Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, there is only going to be one outcome here.

Norwich just cannot score goals - they have only managed two in their first eight games - and they are up against the joint-meanest defence in the division.

If there was going to be a game that Chelsea would pick to be without Lukaku and Werner, it would be this one. They will find a way though.

Elena's prediction: Norwich haven't made a very good start - this is a tough one for them. 2-0

Haydn's prediction: I've got a feeling Chelsea are going to run away with this one. 5-0

Find out how Lawro, Elena and Haydn think the rest of this week's fixtures will go