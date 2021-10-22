Brentford v Leicester: Team news

Brentford midfielder Vitaly Janelt may come back into contention after missing two games with a thigh issue.

Yoane Wissa, Mads Sorensen, Josh Dasilva and Shandon Baptiste remain sidelined.

Leicester will assess wing-back Timothy Castagne, who did not feature against Spartak Moscow because of a tight hamstring.

Ayoze Perez will also be monitored after missing that Europa League match due to illness.

Patson Daka, who scored four times against Spartak, awaits his first Premier League start but may have to settle for a place on the bench, with the in-form Jamie Vardy set to return to the starting line-up.

