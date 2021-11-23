Klopp on integrity, the challenge of Porto and Morton
- Published
Chris Coughlin, BBC Radio Merseyside
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking before his side's Champions League home game against Porto on Wednesday.
Here are the key points from the Liverpool boss:
Despite Liverpool already being through to the last 16 of the Champions League with two group games to go, Klopp said the club will “always respect the competition” when asked about team selection. He added that he is yet to make a decision on the availability of Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson for the game but says both are “OK”;
Klopp expects Porto, who have plenty to play for as they target a spot in the knockout stages, to be “highly motivated” to avenge their 5-1 loss to the Reds in September, as well as looking to set up their own “final” against Atletico Madrid in a fortnight;
The German was full of praise for Takumi Minamino, who scored his first Premier League goal of the season on Saturday against Arsenal. The Reds boss says Minamino is in “great shape” and will be crucial in the upcoming festive period for the club;
On 19-year-old midfielder Tyler Morton, Klopp says his progress ha been “pretty impressive” and he has benefited from having a full pre-season as he tried to “adapt to what the first team was doing". He also praised the midfielder’s performances against Norwich and Preston in the Carabao Cup this season.