Plenty to ponder for Conte

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Antonio Conte has plenty to work on after a patchy Tottenham performance that started in thrilling style before they ran out of energy in the face of a spirited Vitesse response - and the side lying fourth in the Dutch table threatened to overturn that early advantage.

He must have been pleased by the energy and invention shown in those early stages, but surely he will be concerned about how vulnerable Spurs looked when pressure was applied.

Son Heung-min was a standout performer as the hosts looked likely to run riot, but the pattern of the game suggested Conte will need to focus on fitness and confidence before Sunday's visit to Everton.

He went with his favoured three at the back - Christian Romero, Eric Dier and Ben Davies getting the nod - but Spurs were troubled by the pace of Vitesse and conceded sloppily from a set-piece.

Conte watched intently from the touchline, urging his players on and celebrating goals with the gusto that endeared him so much to Chelsea fans.

In the end, the best the Italian would have hoped for was a win after only a couple of days in charge. They delivered that, even if this was a display that left many questions.