Brentford v Norwich: Team news

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, who was an unused substitute last weekend because of a hamstring issue, should be fit to start.

Kristoffer Ajer faces at least six weeks out with a similar injury, while Yoane Wissa and Shandon Baptiste are still sidelined.

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley has been ruled out with an adductor muscle problem and Ozan Kabak is a major doubt because of glandular fever.

Ben Gibson is available after a ban.

Todd Cantwell, Sam Byram and Christoph Zimmermann all remain injured.

Who makes your Brentford team?

Pick and share your Norwich XI here