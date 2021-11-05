Genk 2-2 West Ham: The pick of the stats
West Ham remain unbeaten in the Europa League this season - three wins, one draw - with this being their longest run without defeat in a major European competition since 1975 in the Cup Winners’ Cup (also four games).
The Hammers conceded their first goals in Europe this season, with Genk ending their run of 273 minutes without conceding since their opening game of the campaign.
Said Benrahma has been directly involved in nine goals in 15 appearances for West Ham in all competitions this season (six goals, three assists), already surpassing his tally for the club from last season (eight in 33 appearances).