A result that could have been more costly - but one to sharpen the focus

Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

When Liverpool establish a two-goal lead at Anfield, victory is all but guaranteed. This time, though, Brighton fought back ferociously and were full value for their share of the spoils.

The critical conundrum that Jurgen Klopp’s men never came close to solving was how to provide the required midfield cover to prevent their defenders being overrun. Brighton were getting in on goal with frightening regularity and it was only Alisson’s excellence that meant the result wasn’t even more costly.

Mo Salah’s incredible goalscoring run also came to an end. Naby Keita’s horrendous luck with injuries continues and his withdrawal left the Reds seriously short of ball-winning capability in that key midfield area. It also afforded Brighton far too much freedom and space - the goals for Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard were fully deserved.

The injury curse with central defenders that damaged Liverpool’s title challenge last season is threatening to do the same this time around with their midfielders.

Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Harvey Elliot and now Keita are all struggling with injury problems. Losing that type of talent is bound to leave an indelible mark and Liverpool have to rise to the challenge battle their way through.

What shouldn’t be forgotten, despite throwing away a lead, is that the Reds are unbeaten in 24 matches, second in the Premier League and still fighting for honours on all fronts.

Sometimes results like this one are required to sharpen the focus.