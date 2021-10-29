Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Wolves led for most of the game at Leeds last weekend but the disappointment expressed by many fans was in the performance more than the outcome.

Bruno Lage has talked since his arrival of his wish to play flowing, high-paced football, and the opening games of the season lived up to that despite the results.

He may be asked again about why this style appears to have faded of late, although he would be quite justified in pointing out that Monday’s game will be only his 10th Premier League match in charge.

Lage would also be reasonable were he to remind anyone critical of Wolves’ recent showings that this is, clearly, not a finished squad in his view.

The next window may not start for another two months (by which time 11 more Premier League games will have been played), but it would be interesting to know whether the matches to date have influenced his thinking about the order of priorities.

After the last window, Lage suggested it would take four windows - two years - to complete the squad overhaul he has in mind. Better, however, to be thinking over these things after a run of fair results.