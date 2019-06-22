European Games: Great Britain win archery gold following Birmingham 2022 omission

Naomi Folkard (left), Bryony Pitman (centre) and Sarah Bettles took gold in Minsk

Great Britain's archery team won a gold medal at the European Games in Minsk one day after the sport was left out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games programme.

The team - four-time Olympian Naomi Folkard, Bryony Pitman and Sarah Bettles - beat Belarus 6-2 to win Britain's first gold of the Games.

"As a sport we did everything we possibly could to try to get archery into the Games," said Folkard.

"Hopefully that will help us get back onto the programme in future."

Surprise finalists Belarus fought back after dropping the first set to level the match, but a single-point win in the third set allowed Britain to complete the job.

The British team will pursue further medals in the mixed team event on Sunday, as well as individual competitions.

Chelsie Giles won Great Britain's second medal of the Games when she took bronze in the women's -52kg judo competition.

The 22-year-old from Coventry beat Poland's Agata Perenc in an event which also doubles as the sport's official European Championships.

The European Games run from 21-30 June and provide direct qualification in archery, shooting and table tennis via quota places for Tokyo 2020.

It began on Friday with the early stages of archery, basketball and boxing competitions.

More than 4,000 athletes from 50 countries are competing, with British representation in archery, badminton, boxing, canoe sprint, cycling, gymnastics, judo, karate, shooting, table tennis and wrestling.