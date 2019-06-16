World Championships: British women recurvers beat China to win bronze

Bryony Pitman was part of the team to beat China during the women's recurve team finals in s'Hertogenbosch

Great Britain's women's recurve team have beaten China to win bronze at the World Championships in the Netherlands.

Sarah Bettles, Bryony Pitman and Naomi Folkard were denied a spot in the title match by Korea, but beat the Chinese in a shoot-off after a 2-2 set tie.

China scored three nines but Bettles, Pitman and Folkard scored an eight, nine and 10 to win bronze in s'Hertogenbosch.

The Chinese Tapei team beat Korea to win gold.

On Wednesday, the Britons qualified for Tokyo 2020 along with the British men's recurve team, when both made the quarter-finals stage.

"This just finishes off the week," said Bettles. "We came here hoping to get a medal and that's what we've been done. It's the cherry on top."

The British men's recurve team of Tom Hall, Patrick Huston and Alex Wise reached the quarters when they beat Japan 6-0.

But then were they beaten by the same margin by top seeds Korea.

The mixed recurve team of Bettles and Hall beat Iran 5-1 but lost in a shoot-off against Turkey.