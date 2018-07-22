Archery World Cup: Britain's women's recurve team win silver

The British trio - including Bryony Pitman (pictured) - had upset number six seeds Germany, third-ranked China and second-seeded Chinese Taipei en route to the final

Britain's women's recurve team won silver in their first Archery World Cup final of the season in Berlin, Germany.

The British team of Eleanor Piper, Bryony Pitman and Sarah Bettles were beaten 6-0 by top seeds South Korea, who had already won gold at the World Cup events in Shanghai and Antalya.

Britain had upset sixth seeds Germany, third-ranked China and second-seeded Chinese Taipei en route to the final.

Chinese Taipei won the bronze medal with victory over Denmark.

The silver was Britain's second medal of the World Cup season after the men's recurve team won bronze in Antalya.

That medal - won by Tom Hall, Patrick Huston and Alex Wise - was Britain's first at a World Cup since 2012.