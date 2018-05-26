Archery World Cup: GB claim first recurve medal in six years with bronze in Turkey

Huston won a bronze medal at last year's World Championships in Mexico with team-mate Naomi Folkard

Great Britain's men's recurve team won a World Cup medal for the first time since 2012 with bronze at the Grand Prix event in Antalya, Turkey.

Tom Hall, Patrick Huston and Alex Wise eliminated Spain and France before beating Malaysia 6-2 to finish third.

"This trio is the start of something special," said Huston.

"We've been working together a while and we're starting to click. This is down to a lot of winter practice. We've got a lot more in us."

The victory provided Wise with his first medal on the international stage.

"I've never really done anything like this," he said.

"I've done things on final stages at junior events, but there's nothing quite like the feeling of finally getting a result out here."