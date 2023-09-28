Last updated on .From the section American Football

David Montgomery (number five) sat out of the Detroit Lions' victory against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday because of a thigh injury

Running back David Montgomery returned from a thigh injury to score three touchdowns as the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 34-20 to go top of the NFC North.

Montgomery, 26, missed Detroit's win against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday but was able to steer his side to a 27-3 advantage by half-time in Wisconsin.

The Lions are 3-1 to lead the division, while the Packers are 2-2 in second.

Jared Goff scored one touchdown and made one interception for Detroit.

"It feels good," said Goff, who completed 19 of 28 passes. "It's still early, but to come on the road, hostile environment, against a good team, that's been good for a long time."

The Lions quarterback added: "It's always tough getting these [wins]. And we played well tonight."

Green Bay have failed to beat Detroit in their past four matches and while the Packers overturned an 17-point deficit against New Orleans last weekend, they were unable to come from behind again on Thursday.

Quarterback Jordan Love, who has replaced four-time Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers at Green Bay this season, tried to rally his side in the second half as he threw for a touchdown and converted another.

Love finished the game on 23 for 36 passes but the 24-year-old was intercepted twice by Detroit cornerback Jerry Jacobs.