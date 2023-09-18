Last updated on .From the section American Football

Nick Chubb received medical attention on the pitch before being taken off the field

NFL 2023 regular season Dates: 7 September 2023 - 7 January 2024

The Cleveland Browns' star running back Nick Chubb suffered a serious knee injury during Monday's 26-22 defeat against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chubb was taken from the field early in the second quarter after a tackle by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and linebacker Cole Holcomb.

"Nick's got a very significant knee injury. You feel for him as a person," said Browns coach Kevin Stefanski.

The 27-year-old injured the same knee while at college at Georgia in 2015.

Chubb could be heard screaming in pain after Fitzpatrick dropped his shoulder and ran directly into his left knee with his leg still planted on the turf.

Fitzpatrick also needed medical attention after the incident and eventually left the game in the second half with a chest injury.

Chubb has topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of the past four seasons, including a career-high 1,525 last season.

"He's a great football player as we know, but he's an even better person. We will support him every step of the way," added Stefanski.

Linebackers TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith scored their first career regular-season touchdowns to secure victory for the Steelers, who bounced back from their opening-game defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

In Monday's other game, the New Orleans Saints beat the Carolina Panthers 20-17 at the Bank of America Stadium.

Tony Jones Jr rushed for his first two NFL touchdowns as the Saints moved to 2-0 for the season while the Panthers recorded a second successive defeat.