Scots help New York Giants to comeback win

Jamie Gillan and Graham Gano were part of the New York Giants' comeback win

Arbroath-born duo Graham Gano and Jamie Gillan helped the New York Giants mount an impressive comeback win against hosts Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Giants trailed by 20 points after the second quarter but ended 31-28 ahead - with 36-year-old Gano's field goal securing victory.

It was reportedly external-link New York's biggest comeback in 74 years.

Gillan, 26, contributed three punts and the pair also helped New York to last year's divisional play-offs.

Punter Gillan joined the Giants from the Buffallo Bills in 2022, while placekicker Gano arrived from the Carolina Panthers in 2020.