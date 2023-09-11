Last updated on .From the section American Football

Aaron Rodgers (centre) was the NFL's MVP four times between 2011 and 2021

Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a suspected Achilles injury on his New York Jets debut against Buffalo Bills.

The NFL's four-time Most Valuable Player, who joined from Green Bay Packers in the off-season, was injured in the first quarter after being sacked by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd.

"We're concerned with his Achilles," said Jets coach Robert Saleh. "It's not good."

The Jets won 22-16 in overtime at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Rodgers arrived at the Jets amid much excitement as the franchise look to end the NFL's longest play-off drought of 12 years.

The 39-year-old had spent his entire NFL career with Green Bay and won the Super Bowl in 2011.

In the Jets' first game of the season, he lasted a little over three minutes when he landed awkwardly on his left ankle. He spent several minutes on the turf before being helped off the field by the medical team.

The Jets announced during the second quarter that Rodgers would not return to the game but that X-rays showed no broken bones.

"An MRI is probably going to confirm what we think has happened, so prayers tonight," said Saleh.

"I hurt for Aaron and how much he has invested in all of this. I'm still going to hold out hope. But my heart's with Aaron right now, nobody else."

Zach Wilson, the Jets' regular quarterback for the past two years, replaced Rodgers and completed 14 of 21 passes for 140 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Buffalo reserve safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch in January, was at the game but was not named in the matchday squad.