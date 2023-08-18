Last updated on .From the section American Football

Fields rushed for a record 178 yards against Miami last November, including a 61-yard touchdown run, and made three TD passes, yet Chicago still lost 35-32

It seems strange when your team had the league's worst record last year, yet the upcoming NFL season is the most anticipated in decades for the Chicago Bears.

"There's a lot of optimism surrounding us - and for good reason," wide receiver Chase Claypool told BBC Sport.

"We have a superstar quarterback and we've had a great off-season for training and picking up the right players."

That superstar is Justin Fields, the most dynamic quarterback Chicago have had in half a century.

Those who have watched his first two years in the NFL say he's "a playmaker you can never take your eyes off".

Shaun Gayle, a member of the Bears' only Super Bowl-winning team, says Fields is destined to "leave a lasting impression on Chicago".

Here's why fans are so eager to see if Fields and the Bears can live up to the hype in 2023.

'With Justin, you're never down and out'

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts epitomise the new era of dual-threat quarterbacks, capable of running and passing the ball, which made for an epic match-up as they went head-to-head in last season's Super Bowl.

Fields, 24, is cut from the same cloth, an elusive runner comfortable with charging out of the pocket when under pressure.

Claypool, 25, admired him from afar before becoming his team-mate last November, when the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to trade him to the Bears.

"I was familiar with his game before but to see it live on the field, being on his team, was super cool," he said.

"He can make some amazing plays to bring you right back into it. With Justin, I'd say there's never a situation where you're down and out."

Fields not only led all quarterbacks for rushing yards last season (1,143), he was seventh overall. He also had eight rushing touchdowns - three from his own half.

However, Chicago's record was 3-12 and they passed for the fewest yards in the league - so some felt Fields is a run-first quarterback who relies too much on his legs.

Others argued he had little choice. No quarterback was sacked more often than Fields (55 times).

Bears build around their star man

After just three starts so far with the Bears, Claypool hopes to reproduce the form he showed during an impressive rookie season with the Steelers in 2020

Despite speculation Chicago might use the first pick in this year's draft to take a new quarterback, they traded it for multiple picks and experienced receiver DJ Moore.

That followed the mid-season addition of Claypool, and the Bears also bolstered their defence in the draft and found greater protection for Fields, who they selected 11th overall in 2021.

"We've filled the gaps we needed to fill, and DJ's going to be a huge asset," said Claypool.

"He's going to open things up on the offence, allowing big plays for himself and others."

After achieving 2,242 passing yards last season, Fields wants to become the first Chicago quarterback to reach 4,000. external-link He has also taken on a greater leadership role.

He's hung out with Claypool, Moore and Darnell Mooney to build a greater rapport with his top three receivers. He publicly praised Claypool for the improvement he's made this summer.

"I really did appreciate him saying that," said Claypool. "I'm glad he noticed it.

"Being able to get in a full off-season with him, I already know it's going to pay dividends. I think we've set ourselves up for a really exciting year."

It's started well, with Fields throwing two touchdowns from the three passes he made as Chicago won their first pre-season game. He is set to feature in their second later (00:00 BST).

Can Bears emulate Bengals & Jaguars?

Fields surpassed Bobby Douglass' record for most rushing yards by a Bears quarterback in a single season (968 in 1972) and Lamar Jackson is the only NFL QB to have had more (1,206 in 2019)

Historically, Chicago teams have been renowned for their defence rather than their quarterback, such at their NFL champions of 1985.

Gayle was part of that defence and says the Bears haven't had a quarterback like Fields since Bobby Douglass in the 1970s.

"I'm not saying it would take a Super Bowl for Fields to be remembered because he is tremendously talented," said the former safety.

"It's just a matter of him getting the right opportunity, having the right receivers and protecting him so that he doesn't have to run for his life all the time and get beat up."

Over the past three years, the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars have used the draft to turn around their fortunes, with young quarterbacks leading them into the play-offs.

With their head coach and general manager in their second year with Chicago and Fields their starting quarterback, the Bears hope to emulate them. Do that and Fields would be in Most Valuable Player contention.

"I think they'll make the play-offs," Gayle added. "I'm glad they stayed the course [with Fields], saw his potential and built on what they have.

"I think this coaching staff will let their best players shine, and I really believe in Fields at quarterback."

Watching Fields 'appointment viewing'

These children took part in the Bears' coaching session in Liverpool and the tour also visited London, Manchester, Cambridge, Exeter and Edinburgh

With Fields established as the face of the franchise, the Bears have a star to help build their brand, at home and abroad.

He and Claypool were even depicted as super heroes on the side of a lorry which travelled to six UK cities in June as part of a Bears coaching programme.

They delivered sessions to about 2,000 children from more than 50 schools, with Claypool attending a session in London.

"The likes of Justin and Chase are a big part of what we're doing," said Scott Hagel, the Bears' senior vice-president of marketing and communications.

"Exciting, young players capture the attention of younger viewers, they want to emulate them and it builds the excitement.

"And Justin's one of those guys where you can never look away because you might miss something.

"He does things that only a handful of players can do. Every snap is like 'what's he going to do next?' It's appointment viewing.

"People are anxious to see what happens this year and it starts with a bang, at home against our rivals from the north (Green Bay Packers on 10 September). It's going to be a fun year."