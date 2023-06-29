Last updated on .From the section American Football

Isaiah Rodgers was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft

Three NFL players have been suspended for the entire 2023 season for betting on games last season, while a fourth faces a shorter ban for a separate gambling violation.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and defensive end Rashod Berry, along with free agent Demetrius Taylor, have been sanctioned by the NFL.

Rodgers, 25, and Berry, 26, were then released by the Colts on Thursday.

Tennessee Titans right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, meanwhile, received a six-game suspension for betting on other sports at the team facility.

He is permitted to participate in all off-season and pre-season practices and games.

The NFL said that Rodgers, Berry and Taylor, 23, "may petition for reinstatement at the conclusion of the 2023 season".

Chris Ballard, the Colts' general manager, said in a statement: "We have made the following roster moves as a consequence of the determination that these players violated the league's gambling policy.

"The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance. As an organisation, we will continue to educate our players, coaches, and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations."

In April, three players were banned for the 2023 season for violating the NFL's gambling policy, while two were suspended for the first six regular season games.

The NFL said it has also reiterated the league policy with all teams and that the rules are "annually reviewed with all NFL personnel, including players, and prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility."

Petit-Frere, 23, said in a statement that he "did not knowingly break the rules".

"Even after attending a league presentation, I was unaware about the specifics around placing bets from a team facility," he added.