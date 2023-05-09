Last updated on .From the section American Football

The Jacksonville Jaguars will play two games in London during the 2023 season, the NFL has announced.

It will be the first time an NFL team has played two regular season games outside the US in the same season.

Five regular season games will be held in Europe for the first time in 2023, with two in Germany also being a first.

'Home' teams for the series were known already. Now the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens have been named as the other visitors to London in October.

Atlanta face Jacksonville at Wembley on Sunday, 1 October, then the Jags play the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 8 October.

Baltimore meet the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham on 15 October before the NFL holds two games at Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park, which holds 48,000.

The Miami Dolphins face last season's Super Bowl winners Kansas City Chiefs on 5 November, before the Indianapolis Colts play the New England Patriots on 12 November.

The NFL only staged its first regular-season game in Germany last season, to start a four-year deal with Munich and Frankfurt as host cities.

Five international games were played last season, with one in Mexico, but an extra game will be played in Germany this year because renovations are taking place at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium.

Lawrence 'pumped' about London return

Baltimore have added star receiver Odell Beckham Jr in the off-season while quarterback Lamar Jackson has become the highest-paid player in NFL history. external-link

Jacksonville's quarterback Trevor Lawrence, number one pick in the 2021 draft, earned his first NFL win in a thrilling game at Tottenham in 2021 and last season helped the Jags claim their first play-off win in five years.

"We are excited to again compete in the NFL's international games," said Lawrence. "I'm pumped for the experience and know the support from Duval [Jags fans] will be strong at both games."

Atlanta make a swift return having won London's other game in 2021 and their match with Jacksonville will be the Jaguars' 10th regular season home game in London.

The Jags have played during every international series since 2013 and have extended their multi-year commitment to play one game a season in London up to and including the 2024 season.

"To see the Jacksonville Jaguars extend their stay in the UK and play two regular season games here this year is indicative of the Jags' commitment to continuing to grow their fanbase here long-term," said Henry Hodgson, general manager of NFL UK.

2023 NFL International Series